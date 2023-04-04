Univ. of Iowa to host end-of-season celebration for Hawkeye women’s basketball team

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department is hosting an end-of-season celebration for the women’s basketball team at the Pentacrest on April 14th, at 5:30 pm.

The Hawkeyes made history, advancing to the Final Four for the second time in school history, and were a national finalist for the first time after beating the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks. The Hawkeyes finished the season with a school-record 31 victories and repeated as Big Ten Tournament champions.

Officials say the fans in attendance will hear from Dr. P. Sue Beckwith, coach Lisa Bluder, and several Hawkeye student-athletes - including National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and seniors Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock.

The school also says there will be giveaways for those in attendance, and that the team’s trophies will be on hand at the celebration.

