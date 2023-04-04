Trout killed in Cedar Rapids water main break

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A water main break led to dead trout and other fish in a Cedar Rapids creek.

A KCRG-TV9 viewer sent in pictures of the dead trout and other fish in McCloud run last Thursday. The viewer counted at least 25 fish in the stretch near 29th Street SE that runs close to I-380 and along the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.

The Iowa DNR now confirms a water main break was responsible for the dead fish. The Iowa DNR says that caused chlorinated drinking water to flow into the creek, killing an unknown number of fish.

The Iowa DNR says the leak has since been resolved but warns people may still notice dead fish along the creek.

