Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Trout killed in Cedar Rapids water main break

A dead trout found in McCloud Run in Cedar Rapids due to a water main break.
A dead trout found in McCloud Run in Cedar Rapids due to a water main break.(Brian Stoll)
By Adam Carros
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A water main break led to dead trout and other fish in a Cedar Rapids creek.

A KCRG-TV9 viewer sent in pictures of the dead trout and other fish in McCloud run last Thursday. The viewer counted at least 25 fish in the stretch near 29th Street SE that runs close to I-380 and along the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.

The Iowa DNR now confirms a water main break was responsible for the dead fish. The Iowa DNR says that caused chlorinated drinking water to flow into the creek, killing an unknown number of fish.

The Iowa DNR says the leak has since been resolved but warns people may still notice dead fish along the creek.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A breakdown of the severe risk for Tuesday, April 4th, 2023.
Severe weather possible today and tonight
Tuesday's Severe Weather Threat
Potential severe weather outbreak possible Tuesday
Tuesday's severe weather outlook for Eastern Iowa
Looking ahead to severe weather potential Tuesday
Hawkeye Homecoming: The women's basketball team arrive to a thrilled fanbase in Coralville
Hawkeye women arrive back in Eastern Iowa
Bertram "Blue" Bridge
Bertram Bridge probably not salvageable after sustaining damage while being moved

Latest News

Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an...
Caitlin Clark wins another National Player of the Year honor
A porcupine found in northwest Iowa.
Porcupine found in Iowa
The Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity Warehouse in Iowa City was destroyed in a tornado on...
Habitat for Humanity warehouse destroyed in Iowa City tornado
Archbishop Michael Jackels.
Archbishop of Dubuque retires immediately citing health reasons