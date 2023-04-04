Teen with size 23 feet gets special shoes from Shaq

Show You Care
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GOODRICH, Mich. (Gray News) - A 14-year-old boy from Michigan has struggled for years to find shoes that fit him. Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal heard about his ordeal and reached out.

Eric Kilburn is a 14-year-old student at Goodrich High School. He is 6′10″ with size 23 feet, and he says he’s had trouble finding a good pair of shoes that will fit him.

O’Neal heard about Eric’s problem and reached out with a phone call last Wednesday.

“I was flabbergasted,” Eric told Hometown Life. “My soul left my body for a moment I was so shocked.”

In the phone call, O’Neal, who wears size 22 shoes, empathized with Eric. He told the teen that when he was the same age, his mom also had trouble finding shoes for him, Hometown Life reports.

Though Eric doesn’t play basketball like O’Neal, he does play football, according to a GoFundMe set up to help his family afford shoes.

O’Neal has a shoe deal with Reebok, and the company sent Eric five pairs of size 22 shoes originally created for the former NBA star.

Other national footwear brands, including Under Armour and Puma, heard about Eric’s issues and plan to get him custom-made shoes.

“I’ve never seen my son smile so big,” said Rebecca Kilburn, Eric’s mom, to Hometown Life. “It’s tough to get a smile from a teen, but he is over the moon thrilled and blown away with options for shoes.”

Eric’s story has helped other kids struggling to find larger shoes that fit their feet through a Facebook page called Big Shoe Network. The page, created by Eric’s mom, helps connect families struggling to find shoes for their kids.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

