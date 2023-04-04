Severe weather possible later today and tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today and tonight will be a very active period of weather. Watch for a round of showers and storms this morning. While these are not expected to be severe, a few of them could give a good downpour or some very small hail.

Severe weather outlook, valid for Tuesday, April 4th, 2023. (KCRG)

RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER FOCUSED ON LATE-AFTERNOON AND EVENING HOURS

Later today, the position of a warm front will be critical to determining where exactly the highest risk of severe weather occurs. Right now, all of east-central Iowa is the bullseye and this second round of storms may produce very large hail (possibly greater than golf-ball-sized), several strong tornadoes, and strong straight-line wind. The most likely time for this to occur is between 4 pm and 10 pm.

A breakdown of the severe risk for Tuesday, April 4th, 2023. (KCRG)

We’ll have quite a range of temperatures as well with highs only around 50 over the far north, with places south of I-80 briefly getting to 80 degrees. Should the warmer air lift farther north, that may enhance the severe potential around Highway 20 even more.

The bottom line is to keep yourself aware of the weather today and have multiple ways to get warning information.

A FINAL ROUND IS POSSIBLE DURING THE OVERNIGHT

Overnight, a third round of storms is possible, which may also produce some severe weather. There is greater uncertainty regarding this line since traditionally, the overnight hours in April don’t tend to offer a high risk of severe weather in this part of the country. However, this system is a bit different and does still present a risk. Ensure that weather radios are on and you have ways to receive warnings while you are asleep in the event your area has a severe storm move through.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.