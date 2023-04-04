School districts consider weather and timing while making a decision to close early for severe weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About 10 school districts within the TV9 viewing area closed early for Tuesday’s severe weather threat while more than 40 school districts closed for the severe weather event on Friday.

Those early dismissals are common for winter storms, but superintendents say these closures are rare because the strong storms need to happen while students are traveling. Those closures could save lives like in Arkansas where a tornado destroyed a school, but no kids were hurt because the school closed early.

Darren Hanna, who is the superintendent for the Anamosa Community School District, said he makes the decision to close after spending hours in weather briefings from the National Weather Service and looking at the forecast. He said he prioritizes student and staff safety because high wind speeds are more likely to influence buses.

“We can find two hours to make up,” Hanna said. “What I can’t make up for is somebody getting hurt in a storm.”

He also said they make their decision early to give families an opportunity to plan.

Dr. Pamela Ewell, who is the superintendent for the Benton Community School District, said early dismissals for storms are rare. However, she said she typically doesn’t want to send buses out in any storm if there is the potential for severe weather and has had to call buses back while working in another district. Dr. Ewell also said the district considers the size of its district when making a decision because buses are on the road longer.

Derek Phillip, who is the superintendent for the Perkin Community School District neat Ottumwa, said he didn’t make the decision to release kids early on Friday due to storms. After parents complained online, the district released a letter defending the decision because the school has a place to shelter.

“Some of our students would be sent home to an empty residence with an early dismissal, so we determined it was in their best interest to keep them safe at school where they could take shelter with adults,” the district wrote.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.