Sabertooth skull found in Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two professors at Iowa State University said they’ve made the discovery of a lifetime about an Ice Age predator.

Researchers said someone found a sabertooth skull in southwest Iowa in Page County.

They said is the first piece of evidence of one ever existing in Iowa.

They said the skull is in near perfect condition.

The species went extinct nearly 13,000 years ago.

