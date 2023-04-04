Show You Care
Reynolds expected to sign government reorganization bill

Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to sign a bill which will reorganize the state government.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to sign a bill which will reorganize the state government.

The bill is more than 15-hundred pages long.

And it will reduce the number of agencies from 37 to 16.

Governor Reynolds has said these changes will make the government more effective and efficient.

But Democrats say it will give the governor too much power and take some services away from Iowans.

Reynolds is set to sign the bill on Tuesday at three PM in Des Moines.

