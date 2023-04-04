Univ. of Iowa Health Care holds clinical trial for treatment of endometrial cancer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Experts are predicting by the year 2040, endometrial cancer will be the 3rd most common cancer in women in the US and the 4th leading cause of cancer deaths in women in the US.

And while it’s one of the few cancers in the United States that’s increasing in incidents, the University of Iowa Health Care took part in a clinical trial that showed some promising results.

“Frankly, a pretty big practice-changing development in our field and in our treatment of women with endometrial cancer,” said Dr. Emily Hill, clinical associate professor of gynecologic oncology with University of Iowa Hospitals.

The clinical trial had more than 800 women from around the US and, even some international sites, with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, take part.

The study compared giving the women chemotherapy alone and giving them chemo with immunotherapy.

They found women that had endometrial cancer with a specific mutation saw a 70% reduction in disease progression or death. Those without the specific mutation saw a 40% reduction in disease progression.

Dr. Emily Hill, a clinical associate professor of gynecologic oncology with University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics said having positive outcomes in studies like this is a win not only for those involved with the study but everyone who may eventually be impacted by the results.

“When we have a study that’s impactful like this and we can, you know, say to them, you have helped us come up with a, you know, identify and prove a better treatment that’s going to be, you know offered to women across the world, I think that’s really impactful and something that, you know, makes us really proud of our patients,” said Dr. Hill.

Dr. Hill said she’s thankful for those who participated in the study to help continue to find ways to treat endometrial cancer.

