Porcupine found in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DNR found and moved a rare porcupine from a parking lot in Iowa.

In a social media post, the Iowa DNR says the prickly animal was found in a parking lot in Sioux City recently. Staff were able to trap it and remove it to a wooded area away from humans.

While porcupines are known for their quills, the DNR says they are not able to throw quills and are generally not considered dangerous unless cornered, like most wild animals.

Porcupines are also not native in Iowa but sometimes wander in from neighboring states like Minnesota and South Dakota. Staff are analyzing DNA and other samples from this porcupine to determine where it came from.

Wait, is that a...porcupine? In Iowa??? Yep! This traveler got himself into a prickly situation in a hotel parking lot... Posted by Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday, April 4, 2023

