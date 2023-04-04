Keota residents grateful for help during tornado recovery

KEOTA, Iowa (KCRG) - There’s not much left on the farm Lindsay Greiner owns that isn’t mangled, broken, or upended after an EF-4 tornado tracked through several counties on Friday.

“We were watching it from our window, and I told my wife that is the biggest tornado I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Greiner.

Lindsay Greiner’s son Keaton is the one who lives on the property with his family. He said it was “a place that has been in my family for—my grandfather’s 85 and was born on this farm. So, we’ve been here a long time. So you know, I don’t know if it’s totally sank in that it’s all gone,” said Keaton Greiner.

The task of cleaning up such utter devastation was overwhelming... but the Greiners aren’t alone.

“Friends, neighbors. There are people here that I didn’t even know, I had ask, ‘Who’s that?,” said Lindsay Greiner about the outpouring of support in the aftermath of the storm. “It almost makes you cry when you think about it, that people care that much about other people.“

And this generosity isn’t an outlier in Keota. Just across the field, where the storm also destroyed a house Craig Hansen owned, it was the same story.

“You can’t beat Iowa farmers and equipment and resourcefulness,” said Hanson. “I always said I could muster an army tomorrow if I need to. Just make a few phone calls, and we all got equipment and we all know how to work.”

Hansen added the Clear Creek Heritage Association offered him some financial assistance, but he actually turned it down.

“I told them just to pass it on to somebody had more need. That there are some that are, you know, don’t have insurance, don’t have the wherewithal, that’s the ones we got to take care of,” said Hansen.

Even facing destruction, both Hansen and the Greiners were thinking of others.

“People would call and say, ‘Oh, do you need help?’ I said, ‘You know, we got a lot of help. There’s a lot of people that need help. So maybe you ought to go ask them,” said Lindsay Greiner. “I got an unbelievable amount of people helping. So we’re sitting good.”

Because, as Hansen or the Greiners would tell you, that’s just how they do it in Keota.

“I think that’s what small communities do,” Lindsay Greiner added. “Everybody comes together.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.