Iowa man sentenced for distributing meth that caused death of women

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ANSGAR, Iowa (KCRG) - A 43-year-old man who distributed methamphetamine to a women which then resulted in her death, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Tuesday.

Eric Young was convicted of distributing methamphetamine after admitting during the plea hearing that he provided meth to a woman from Nashua, Iowa on the night of her death. He admitted that he sold her meth in exchange for $90 and that he was present when she became unresponsive.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death was ruled as a methamphetamine overdose.

Young must serve 168 months in prison and serve three years of supervised release after his term.

