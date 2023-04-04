Show You Care
Hail already impacting parts of eastern Iowa Tuesday morning

Doug shared these pictures of hail the size of quarters and dimes that fell on Tuesday, March...
Doug shared these pictures of hail the size of quarters and dimes that fell on Tuesday, March 4, 2023 in Williamsburg.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 Meteorologists have predicted severe weather for the last few days, and now Tuesday morning warnings are already impacting parts of the southern parts of our viewing area.

We are getting pictures sent to the TV9 newsroom as two storm cells move through parts of Keota, Iowa, Johnson, Benton, Linn, and Washington Counties, and the storms will continue to move through to the northeast.

Chris Ervin captured this picture of a hail stone that fell Tuesday morning on March 4, 2023 in...
Chris Ervin captured this picture of a hail stone that fell Tuesday morning on March 4, 2023 in Williamsburg.(KCRG)

People can submit pictures to our YouNews section on the homepage.

