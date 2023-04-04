Hail already impacting parts of eastern Iowa Tuesday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 Meteorologists have predicted severe weather for the last few days, and now Tuesday morning warnings are already impacting parts of the southern parts of our viewing area.

We are getting pictures sent to the TV9 newsroom as two storm cells move through parts of Keota, Iowa, Johnson, Benton, Linn, and Washington Counties, and the storms will continue to move through to the northeast.

Chris Ervin captured this picture of a hail stone that fell Tuesday morning on March 4, 2023 in Williamsburg. (KCRG)

People can submit pictures to our YouNews section on the homepage.

