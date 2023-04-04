Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds signs bill that will reorganize state government

The bill will effectively merge and reduce the number of state agencies from 37 to 16.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Governor Reynolds signed a bill that will reorganize state government, consolidating several state agencies.

The bill will effectively merge and reduce the number of state agencies from 37 to 16.

The Governor says it will make government smaller, more efficient, and cost-effective. Democrats argued it will lead to less oversight and accountability, and take away services from those in need.

