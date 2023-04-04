Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for six more counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for six additional counties in response to last Friday’s severe weather.

The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the severe weather. Appanoose, Davis, Iowa, Jackson, Lucas, and Monroe counties were all given disaster proclamations

The governor previously gave disaster proclamations for Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Grundy, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Mahaska, Wapello, and Washington counties.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level.

More information on applying for disaster relief grants can be found on the state’s website. Victims of the storms have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to apply.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.