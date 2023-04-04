Former Hawkeye Football star passes away

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Bernie Wyatt, a former Hawkeye Football Coach and Most Valuable Player, has died at the age of 84.

Wyatt played running back and defensive back for the University of Iowa from 1959 to 1961, leading the team in interceptions in 1960. He was voted team MVP in the 1961 season and played on the Hawkeyes 1959 Rose Bowl championship team. Wyatt was drafted first to the NFL by the Pittsburg Steelers and then to the AFL by Houston.

Wyatt went on to coach high school football in his hometown in Long Island, New York as well as a few seasons at Iowa City Regina. In 1974, he joined the Hawkeyes coaching staff and became recruiting coordinator. The Hawkeyes Athletic Department describes Wyatt as instrumental in recruiting Hawkeye stars like Ronnie and Kevin Harmon, Andre Tippett, Owen Gill, Bob Kratch, Devon Mitchell and Leroy Smith.

Wyatt died Saturday in Iowa City after a brief illness, according to an obituary. In lieu of flowers, his family is asking for donations to the Regina Foundation.

