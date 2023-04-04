Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cruise passenger dies after falling from balcony, spokesperson says

A woman died after falling from a balcony on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship, according to a...
A woman died after falling from a balcony on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship, according to a spokesperson for the company.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Virgin Voyages passenger died after falling over a balcony, a spokesperson said.

On Sunday when the incident occurred, the ship had left Miami and was headed to Roatán, Honduras.

The ship immediately returned to Miami but has since continued its voyage with slight changes to its itinerary.

Virgin Voyages said it was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with this person’s loved ones,” the company said in a statement.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the fall are under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A breakdown of the severe risk for Tuesday, April 4th, 2023.
Severe weather possible today and tonight
Tuesday's Severe Weather Threat
Potential severe weather outbreak possible Tuesday
Tuesday's severe weather outlook for Eastern Iowa
Looking ahead to severe weather potential Tuesday
Hawkeye Homecoming: The women's basketball team arrive to a thrilled fanbase in Coralville
Hawkeye women arrive back in Eastern Iowa
Bertram "Blue" Bridge
Bertram Bridge probably not salvageable after sustaining damage while being moved

Latest News

FILE - Roy McGrath, chief executive officer of the Maryland Environmental Service, speaks...
Lawyer: Ex-Maryland political aide dead after manhunt
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
LIVE: Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges, reports say
FILE - John Jackson, left, and his wife, Carolyn Jackson, walk out of a courthouse in Newark,...
Ex-military couple faces 4th sentencing in child abuse case
Former President Donald Trump in courtroom for arraignment
The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
Here’s why your tax return may have decreased from last year