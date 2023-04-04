Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Couple sues C6 Zero for injuries from Marengo explosion

State fire officials have ruled an explosion in Marengo that left at least 10 people hurt, accidental.
By Adam Carros
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa couple is suing C6 Zero, the company that operated a Marengo plant where an explosion last year injured 9 workers.

Kelly Regenold was one of those workers injured, according to a lawsuit he and his wife filed March 21st. It seeks damages for those injuries as well as “punitive damages against C6-Zero in such amount as will deter C6-Zero and others from similar conduct.”

According to the lawsuit, Regenold was working for a contractor, Deep Lake Outsourcing, LLC, inside the C6 Zero facility in Marengo when the explosion happened on December 8th and blew Regenold off a ladder and across the floor of the building. Regenold suffered severe burns on at least 30% of his body and was in the hospital for a month.

“He has been left with extensive scarring and disfigurement throughout his body from the burns and skin grafting required to treat his burns,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims C6 Zero knew its process was dangerous, describing the company as recycling asphalt shingles into other products using “chemicals, oils and solvents, the vapors from which were toxic and flammable.” The Iowa State Fire Marshall concluded a mechanical spark ignited vapors, causing the explosion.

The lawsuit claims C6 Zero failed to provide proper safety protections, like training, failed to maintain equipment and violated government safety standards.

The Iowa DNR says C6 Zero never properly notified the state of what chemicals were inside the facility before the explosion, despite multiple attempts. As part of an agreement between the state and the company, C6 Zero is under a court order to clean up the site and grant access to Iowa DNR agents.

C6 Zero has not filed a response to the lawsuit and a trial date has not been set.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday's severe weather outlook for Eastern Iowa
Looking ahead to severe weather potential Tuesday
Tuesday's Severe Weather Threat
Potential severe weather outbreak possible Tuesday
Hawkeye Homecoming: The women's basketball team arrive to a thrilled fanbase in Coralville
Hawkeye women arrive back in Eastern Iowa
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
Clark tech, foul count put focus on officials in title game
Monika Czinano, center-left, and Caitlin Clark, center-right, embrace toward the end of the...
Fans encouraged to welcome Hawkeyes back to Iowa City at event Monday afternoon

Latest News

Doug shared these pictures of hail the size of quarters and dimes that fell on Tuesday, March...
Hail already impacting parts of eastern Iowa Tuesday morning
Stumbling upon documents
‘A little astounding’: People across the state finding documents – and a Friday tornado might be to blame
Investigation underway.
Sabertooth skull found in Iowa
Iowa State Capitol
Reynolds expected to sign government reorganization bill