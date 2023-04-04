Clean-up from Friday’s storm continues as more severe weather is expected this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews across Iowa continue cleaning up debris throughout the state as our KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather Team forecasts another round of severe weather on Tuesday.

According to the forecast, the possibility exists for large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes. The team also said the chance of severe storms is higher in the southeastern part of the TV9 viewing area and another round is possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Marissa Reisen, who is the Emergency Management Coordinator for Keokuk and Washington County, said her phone hasn’t stopped ringing because she is managing the emergency response for two different counties hit by tornadoes on Friday. She said she’s frazzled because she’s doing the job of two people since the position isn’t filled in Keokuk County since December.

“I feel like I’m not as accessible for people who need me over there and I just can’t catch up to all the emails,” Reisen said. “And I’m not ignoring everybody, I swear, I’m just trying to catch up.”

She also said she’s concerned about other people becoming fatigued after spending the past three days cleaning up debris.

Ron Spaulding, who is with Custom Rentals, has spent the past three days cleaning up an apartment complex. He said he’s not concerned about all of his debris blowing away in another storm because he won’t be able to finish cleaning up the property.

“I hope another tornado doesn’t come but we’re going to be picking up all day for the next week,” Spaulding said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.