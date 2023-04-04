Cedar Rapids fourth graders participate in Orchestra Iowa concert as a part of music curriculum

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The sound of hundreds of eager mini musicians filled the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday morning as they got a unique and immersive experience playing alongside Orchestra Iowa.

“With partnerships with our music educators in the school district, we have been training the students in advance to play the recorder and to sing certain songs and certain movements so that they will interact and be part of the performance,” said Orchestra Iowa Music Director, Tim Hankewitch.

It’s a new way for educators and their students across the district to not only learn more about music and music performance, but the program also featured multi-cultural music content from African American, Hindustani and Hispanic traditions.

“Music is the perfect synthesizer. When you’re in school you’re learning your history, you’re learning math, you’re learning coordination and all of this is integrated in the arts,” said Hankewitch.

This was the first immersive youth concert of its kind for Orchestra Iowa. Director Hankewitch tells me they hope to continue offering these types of performances in years to come.

