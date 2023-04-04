Show You Care
Caitlin Clark wins another National Player of the Year honor

Caitlin Clark speaks to the media following the NCAA women's basketball championship game on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
By Adam Carros
Apr. 4, 2023
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeyes star guard Caitlin Clark has won another national Player of the Year honor after her stellar season in which she became a sports celebrity.

Clark was named the Wooden Award National Player of the Year by the Los Angeles Athletic Club, which is presented annually to the most outstanding women’s basketball player who achieves tremendous on-court success. This is the first time an Iowa Women’s basketball player has ever won the Wooden Award. Clark has already been recognized as the 2023 Naismith Trophy, Wade Trophy, Associated Press, Ann Meyers Drysdale, and The Athletic National Player of the Year.

Clark, a Junior, is now invited to Las Angeles for the presentation of the award on Friday, along with the four other players nominated as finalists: Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Cameron Brink (Stanford), Mackenzie Holmes (Indiana) and Maddy Siegrist (Villanova).

Clark led her team to a runner-up finish in the NCAA Women’s National Championship Tournament, falling to LSU in the final game. Clark set a record for the most points scored in a single tournament and also became the first woman in NCAA history to score 1,055 points and record 320 assists in one season.

