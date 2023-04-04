Show You Care
Archbishop of Dubuque retires immediately citing health reasons

Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels announces retirement.
Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels announces retirement.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels announced his retirement Tuesday, effective immediately.

“For health reasons, I asked our Holy Father Francis – may God preserve him – to accept my resignation as Archbishop of Dubuque,” Jackels said in a letter to the Archdiocese of Dubuque.

According to the letter, Pope Francis has appointed retired Bishop Richard Pates of Des Moines to serve as Apostolic Administrator in the interim until a new Archbishop is announced.

“Jesus called me to this ministry, and I wouldn’t take my hands from this plow unless Jesus, through his Vicar on earth, called me away,” Jackels said.

“I’ll miss you. Let us pray for each other, and keep our eyes fixed on Jesus,” he added.

