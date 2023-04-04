Tornado watch issued; severe weather possible this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another round of severe weather is possible in Eastern Iowa this afternoon into this evening. A Tornado Watch has been issued for areas along and south of Highway 20 until 10 p.m.

A warm front lifting northward and an area of low pressure approaching from the west are expected to continue bringing active weather to Eastern Iowa, with a high probability of storms that could cause tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds. Temperatures range from the 50s in the north to almost 80 in the south. As moisture moves into the state, dew points climb along with the temperature contrast. Thunderstorms that develop may quickly become severe, so it is essential to stay weather aware.

Currently, all of east-central Iowa is the target of a round of storms that may produce very large hail (possibly greater than golf-ball-sized), several strong tornadoes, and damaging straight-line wind. storm initiation is likely after 5 pm continuing through 11 pm tonight. Watch for rapid development when the storms form, quickly turning severe.

Make sure you stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive severe weather information. Above all stay safe!

