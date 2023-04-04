Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort

Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s hotel zone near the beach.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (CNN) - Mexican authorities in Cancun say have found four bodies in the city’s hotel zone near the beach on Monday.

The attorney general of the state of Quintana Roo reported that two people have been arrested in connection with the deaths of the four people.

The bodies were found near a hotel in the tourist area of Cancun, authorities said.

All the deceased are Mexicans, according to Jose Pablo Mathey Cruz, the Secretary of Public Security of Benito Juarez, the municipality where the area is located.

He added that footage from security cameras and the joint work of authorities have led to the arrest of the two unidentified people.

Cruz said those arrested were engaged in the sale and distribution of narcotics.

According to authorities, the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A breakdown of the severe risk for Tuesday, April 4th, 2023.
Severe weather possible today and tonight
Tuesday's Severe Weather Threat
Potential severe weather outbreak possible Tuesday
Tuesday's severe weather outlook for Eastern Iowa
Looking ahead to severe weather potential Tuesday
Hawkeye Homecoming: The women's basketball team arrive to a thrilled fanbase in Coralville
Hawkeye women arrive back in Eastern Iowa
Bertram "Blue" Bridge
Bertram Bridge probably not salvageable after sustaining damage while being moved

Latest News

This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges; admonished by judge
Retired Americans are struggling financially
Nearly half of retirees think they will outlive their savings, survey finds
Caterina Scorsone arrives at a screening of "Grey's Anatomy" during PaleyFest on Sunday, April...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress Caterina Scorsone saved her 3 kids from house fire
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative seminar,...
Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for six more counties
retirement savings accounts down