Working Iowa: City of Cedar Rapids needs seasonal workers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department needs more seasonal workers. Leaders say the open positions are a chance to make an impact in the community.

“We have kind of a fun laid back atmosphere, we’re flexible and will work with schedules,” said Tony Ireland, Recreation Superintendent with the City of Cedar Rapids.

They’re in need of pool operators, park attendants, maintenance workers, staff for the Rollin’ Recmobile and more.

“We’re also hiring for some of our athletic facilities like Tate Cummings, so you can work on the ball diamonds and things like that,” Mitch Ahrendsen said, Parks Superintendent with the city of Cedar Rapids.

While it’s only March, Ireland says now is the time for people to apply.

”Making sure they’re hired and on board in time to go through our trainings. In all, we need about 140 lifeguards to open all of our pools and be able to rotate our staff around,” he explained.

So far, the city has hired around half of that number. They say they’ll work with people and are flexible when it comes to hours.

”We get a lot of you know college aged kids, so we understand you know they have vacations during the summer, and they may only be able to be here for you know a month or two months, so we’re very flexible,” said Ahrendsen.

It’s a chance to work outdoors if you’d like, and to make an impact.

“It’s one where you can make an impact in the community, so not a lot of jobs can say that,” Ireland said.

And leaders say workers have fun along the way.

“Everyone at the city calls us the fun department, and I would definitely agree with that. I think our positions here we do have, we have a lot of fun with it,” said Ahrendsen.

It’s an opportunity to be a part of making sure parks stay beautiful, and pools are ready to make a splash. You can apply here.

