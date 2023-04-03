Show You Care
West Branch Coach Butch Pedersen dies after battle with cancer

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - Longtime West Branch High School football coach Butch Pedersen died Monday after a battle with cancer.

West Branch Community School District Superintendent Marty Jimmerson made the announcement in a press release, saying he will be dearly missed.

“As a community, we are grieving the loss of Coach Pedersen and all he meant to our school district and athletics program,” Jimmerson said. “Over his 40 years as head football coach, Butch had an incredible impact on thousands of student-athletes. He had a reputation for never putting himself first, holding his players to high standards, and taking great pride in representing the West Branch community on the football field.”

In October 2022, he was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood cancer.

Pedersen’s son, Lance Pedersen, said Butch entered hospice care last week.

Pedersen led the West Branch Bears to 3 state titles in 1989, 1991, and 1992. He was named the national coach of the year in 2017.

