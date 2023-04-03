Show You Care
Washington County officials urge citizens to sign up for emergency notification app

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Public safety officials in Washington County are encouraging people to sign up for emergency alerts after a warning siren failed to function during the severe storms and tornado warnings last Friday.

Alert Iowa is a statewide emergency notification system that the county is using to send alerts to residents. Washington County officials say the system enables them to communicate directly to citizens via voice calls, text messages, email, and social media in the event of an emergency.

They say that redundancy ensures safety in the event of a failure of any other system, and that the app has the capability to translate messages into multiple languages.

To sign up:

  • Create an account on the Washington County web portal at the link here which can also be found on the Washington County Emergency Management website
  • Text WashingtonIA to 67283
  • Download the Smart911 app from Apple or Google Play stores

You can also learn more about the emergency notification system in the video below:

