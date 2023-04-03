‘They gave us everything:’ fans weather championship game together at Carver-Hawkeye arena

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Sunday, Carver-Hawkeye arena had it all: fans, cheerleaders, and pep band. The only thing missing was the players, but in the first half of the Iowa women’s first-ever national championship game, you could hardly tell from the energy in the room—fans made the watch party exciting as any home game.

The Iowa women’s basketball team lost their first-ever championship game to LSU, 102-85.

“I mean, it hurts. I mean, there’s no other way to put it,” Max Baum, a sophomore at the University of Iowa, said.

But even after the buzzer, Hawkeye fans were able to remember an entire season of success led to this moment.

“A silver lining would be that we did some— that this team did incredible things,” Baum added.

The optimism from before tipoff didn’t last until the end, but winning wasn’t the only thing fans brought up.

“Iowa’s loyal, to a fault. We’re very loyal,” Liv, a freshman at the watch party, said.

“They gave us everything. And they cared so much,” Baum said. “If you’re a fan and you don’t feel the same way the players do it, it’s hard to feel like you’re really connected to the team.”

But for Baum, and probably many fans like him, the pain of a loss like Sunday’s is worth it.

“What makes it worth it is that one day one of your teams will get there. And in my life, I haven’t had that luck yet. But that’s why you care. That’s why you stay. That’s why you root for them,” Baum said.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are coming home Monday.

They’re expected to arrive at Coralville’s Iowa River Landing around 1:45 pm, with details on a formal celebration yet to be announced.

