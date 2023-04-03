Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Showers today, severe storms possible tomorrow

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring the potential for severe storms tomorrow.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few spotty showers remain possible throughout the day today as highs climb into the 50s across eastern Iowa. Any rain today remains quite light and scattered.

SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE AGAIN TUESDAY… Similar but different... that’s what can be said about tomorrow’s severe weather chance when compared to Friday. The potential for strong storms is there with enough “storm fuel” around, but getting everything else to line up to get storms going looks like it may be more difficult. A warm front will lift into the area, ahead of the front, highs only climb to the 50s along and north of Highway 20, but south of this southerly winds will help pump in warmth and moisture with highs reaching the 60s to 70s, good storm fuel.

Tomorrow's eastern Iowa forecast.
Tomorrow's eastern Iowa forecast.(KCRG)

With that in mind, the likelihood of severe storms increases the farther southeast you go. This is where warmer air looks to be able to erode away a cap inhibiting storm formation. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are all again possible. It is entirely possible that storms are not able to get going here and fire east of eastern Iowa. In any case, be weather aware as storms that form will likely become severe. Another round is possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, so be sure you have multiple, reliable ways to get severe weather information after the first wave as you head to bed.

A cloudy and cooler Monday with storms possible Tuesday
A cloudy and cooler Monday with storms possible Tuesday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Gusty winds are still with us Wednesday, even after storms have moved on with 50s expected throughout the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past LSU's Last-Tear Poa during the first half of the NCAA Women's...
WATCH: Hawkeyes react to loss in NCAA championship game
Tuesday's severe weather outlook for Eastern Iowa
Looking ahead to severe weather potential Tuesday
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
Clark tech, foul count put focus on officials in title game
A large, EF-4 tornado moves through rural Keokuk County on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Preliminary indications show EF-4 damage for Friday’s longest-tracked tornado
Monika Czinano, center-left, and Caitlin Clark, center-right, embrace toward the end of the...
Hot shooting, rebounding by LSU sink Hawkeyes’ title chances

Latest News

As we look ahead to tomorrow, yet another chance for severe weather is with us as a warm front...
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday morning, April 3
First Alert Forecast: Monday morning, April 3
A cloudy and cooler Monday with storms possible Tuesday
WATCH: A cloudy and cooler Monday with storms possible Tuesday
A cloudy and cooler Monday with storms possible Tuesday