Showers today, severe storms possible tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few spotty showers remain possible throughout the day today as highs climb into the 50s across eastern Iowa. Any rain today remains quite light and scattered.

SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE AGAIN TUESDAY… Similar but different... that’s what can be said about tomorrow’s severe weather chance when compared to Friday. The potential for strong storms is there with enough “storm fuel” around, but getting everything else to line up to get storms going looks like it may be more difficult. A warm front will lift into the area, ahead of the front, highs only climb to the 50s along and north of Highway 20, but south of this southerly winds will help pump in warmth and moisture with highs reaching the 60s to 70s, good storm fuel.

Tomorrow's eastern Iowa forecast. (KCRG)

With that in mind, the likelihood of severe storms increases the farther southeast you go. This is where warmer air looks to be able to erode away a cap inhibiting storm formation. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are all again possible. It is entirely possible that storms are not able to get going here and fire east of eastern Iowa. In any case, be weather aware as storms that form will likely become severe. Another round is possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, so be sure you have multiple, reliable ways to get severe weather information after the first wave as you head to bed.

A cloudy and cooler Monday with storms possible Tuesday (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Gusty winds are still with us Wednesday, even after storms have moved on with 50s expected throughout the rest of the week.

