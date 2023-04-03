Show You Care: Veterans nonprofit moves into new building with taxpayer support

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Freedom Foundation, which is a nonprofit based in Cedar Rapids with a mission to help support veterans, is moving into a new building on Center Point Road NE this week.

According to documents, the nonprofit received around $990,000 from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) in September 2022. It was one of 24 different nonprofits selected after the state received money from the American Rescue Plan Act, which Democrats in Congress passed in response to COVID-19.

Lexi Cobery, who is the executive director of the Freedom Foundation, said the new building has more space for services like its food pantry, recreational activities and camaraderie with fellow veterans. She said the nonprofit has seen an increase in veterans visiting the new center because it is better than its previous location.

”They have a shuffleboard,” Cobery said. “We’re going to have a dart board. We’re going to have outside time and as one of my volunteers said people are just happier.”

She also credits the increase in visitors to the new location because it has more light, more parking and is more visible. Cobery said the veterans center also gives people the opportunity to receive different services in a central location, like Gary Huckstadt.

Huckstadt, who said he is a US Army veteran, said he relies on the Freedom Foundation’s Food Pantry to ease budgetary restraints.

“I’m doing okay, but this adds to a little bit of spending money if I can pick up the canned goods here,” he said.

According to The Freedom Foundation’s website, it also operates a temporary shelter program for homeless and displaced veterans along with an emergency financial assistance fund for veterans as well.

