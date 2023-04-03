Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Sexual abuse trial delayed for ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor

Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Clark County...
Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Clark County District Judge Carli Kierny postponed the trial for the former “Dances With Wolves” actor indicted in state court on charges that he sexually abused Indigenous women and girls for a decade in the Las Vegas area.(AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge postponed on Monday the trial for a former “Dances With Wolves” actor indicted in state court on charges that he sexually abused Indigenous women and girls for a decade in the Las Vegas area.

Clark County District Judge Carli Kierny said the trial in the case of Nathan Chasing Horse will begin May 1 in Las Vegas to give prosecutors and Chasing Horse’s public defenders more time to iron out pending motions in the case. His trial had previously been scheduled for April 17.

A Clark County grand jury indicted Chasing Horse, 46, in late February on 19 counts that include charges of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, kidnapping, lewdness and child abuse. Chasing Horse, who is widely known for his portrayal of Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 Oscar-winning film, has pleaded not guilty and invoked his right to a trial within 60 days of his indictment.

The former actor, who has been in custody since his Jan. 31 arrest, is due back in court Wednesday morning for a hearing on a motion asking Kierny to dismiss the sweeping indictment. Chasing Horse and his lawyers argued in their motion that two women identified as victims in Nevada wanted to have sex with him.

Prosecutors and police have said the abuse allegations against Chasing Horse date to the early 2000s and span two countries and multiple states. He also faces criminal charges in U.S. District Court in Nevada and British Columbia, Canada, as well as on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana.

Chasing Horse is accused of using his position as a self-proclaimed medicine man to gain access to vulnerable Indigenous women and girls and take underage wives. Authorities have described him as the leader of a cult known as “The Circle,” whose members believe he has healing abilities and can communicate to higher beings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past LSU's Last-Tear Poa during the first half of the NCAA Women's...
WATCH: Hawkeyes react to loss in NCAA championship game
Tuesday's severe weather outlook for Eastern Iowa
Looking ahead to severe weather potential Tuesday
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
Clark tech, foul count put focus on officials in title game
A large, EF-4 tornado moves through rural Keokuk County on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Preliminary indications show EF-4 damage for Friday’s longest-tracked tornado
Monika Czinano, center-left, and Caitlin Clark, center-right, embrace toward the end of the...
Hot shooting, rebounding by LSU sink Hawkeyes’ title chances

Latest News

A state medical board could be investigating a doctor for his alleged role that nearly killed a...
Overmedicated: Doctor accused of not following drug protocols
Alert Iowa Logo
Washington County officials urge citizens to sign up for emergency notification app
Map locates the Willow oil-drilling project in Alaska’s Western Arctic, which the Biden...
Alaska oil project construction allowed as lawsuits play out
A state medical board could be investigating a doctor for his alleged role that nearly killed a...
Overmedicated: Doctor accused of not following drug protocols
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit