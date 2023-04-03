Severe Weather Expected on Tuesday, Stay Weather Aware

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight, there is a chance of a few showers as we prepare for another round of severe weather on Tuesday. A warm front will move northward, bringing in warm and moisture-laden air. It appears that the front will settle along the Highway 20 corridor, with temperatures in the 70s south of the front and 50s to the north.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE AGAIN TUESDAY: The potential for strong storms is there with enough instability around, but getting everything else to line up to get storms going looks like it may be more difficult. As mentioned earlier a warm front will lift into the area, ahead of the front, highs only climb to the 50s along and north of Highway 20, but south of this southerly winds will help pump in warmth and moisture with highs reaching the 60s to 70s, good storm fuel.

Here are the threats for Tuesday (kcrg)

With that in mind, the likelihood of severe storms increases the farther southeast you go. This is where warmer air looks to be able to erode away a cap inhibiting storm formation. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are all again possible. It is entirely possible that storms are not able to get going here and fire east of eastern Iowa. In any case, be weather aware as storms that form will likely become severe. Another round is possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Stay weather aware and take necessary precautions to ensure your safety during severe weather conditions.

