School district applauds bus drivers for quick response during Friday storms

PACKWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa school district has sent a letter out to families thanking staff and offering support after their community was hit hard by the storms that took place last Friday.

Pekin Community Schools stated in the letter that the district elected to not dismiss early, fearing that some students would be left alone at their residences without adult supervision. They stated that the storms came in full force when some of the buses were transporting students at their normal after-school times, but that because the “drivers acted accordingly to keep students safe,” no one on their campus or buses was injured.

The district also stated that they are working closely with the Hedrick Volunteer Fire Department to help serve community members that were affected by the storm.

You can read the full letter below:

Dear Pekin Families,

Pekin Community Schools would like to address the process and procedure we followed in light of severe weather in our community on Friday, March 31. After reviewing the forecast and considering other factors, we decided to keep our students and staff in our secure buildings where they could shelter in place safely with children having adult supervision.

Keep in mind, some of our students would be sent home to an empty residence with an early dismissal, so we determined it was in their best interest to keep them safe at school where they could take shelter with adults. When some of our buses were transporting students at a time when inclement weather was in our vicinity, we coordinated with our drivers to ensure they would turn back if necessary to again put student safety first. The storm developed and moved much faster than anticipated, and some of our routes were impacted. Our drivers acted accordingly to keep students safe.

Thankfully no one on our campus or buses was injured, so we turn our attention to those in our community dealing with the emotional and financial impact of property loss and damage. On Monday, April 3, our 9-12 students will be using the day to assist those in need. We are working closely with the Hedrick Volunteer Fire Department so we can coordinate our efforts to best serve our community. If you know of anyone in need, please send an email to: help@pekincsd.org. This address should be working by 5 pm today.

On Monday there will be counselors from the AEA in our elementary. They can meet with students, staff, and community members as well.

We appreciate your support and efforts to help all involved.

Sincerely,

Derek Philips

Superintendent

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.