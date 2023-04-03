Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Operation Quickfind: 9-year-old Jad Andzola

Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding missing 9-year-old Jad Andzola.
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding missing 9-year-old Jad Andzola.(Cedar Rapids Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding a missing 9-year-old boy.

Officers said Jad Andzola was last seen on the 4200 block of 21st Avenue Southwest at around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

He is described as 4′6″ tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past LSU's Last-Tear Poa during the first half of the NCAA Women's...
WATCH: Hawkeyes react to loss in NCAA championship game
A large, EF-4 tornado moves through rural Keokuk County on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Preliminary indications show EF-4 damage for Friday’s longest-tracked tornado
Tuesday's severe weather outlook for Eastern Iowa
Looking ahead to severe weather potential Tuesday
A look at the severe weather threat for Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
WATCH: A look ahead at Tuesday’s severe weather potential
Monika Czinano, center-left, and Caitlin Clark, center-right, embrace toward the end of the...
Hot shooting, rebounding by LSU sink Hawkeyes’ title chances

Latest News

Damage to homes in Coralville.
Coralville residents still cleaning up storm damage
Fans celebrate watch party at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
‘They gave us everything:’ fans weather championship game together at Carver-Hawkeye arena
Czinano and Clark embrace.
Hawkeyes run at a national title falls one game short in loss to LSU
Fans celebrate watch party at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Hawkeye fans share thrill of championship game together at Carver-Hawkeye watch party