Operation Quickfind: 9-year-old Jad Andzola

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding a missing 9-year-old boy.

Officers said Jad Andzola was last seen on the 4200 block of 21st Avenue Southwest at around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

He is described as 4′6″ tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.

