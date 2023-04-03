Show You Care
Judge denies motion to suppress evidence at trial for teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher

They're accused of killing Nohema Graber in November 2021. Her body was found in a park next to Fairfield High School where she worked.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge on Monday denied a motion to suppress evidence during a trial for one of the teens accused of killing a Fairfield Spanish teacher in November 2021.

Attorneys for Willard Miller argued a search warrant executed at his home was unlawful, and didn’t satisfy the state’s requirements to seize physical evidence.

The hearing over the motion was held last week.

Miller and his classmate, Jeremy Goodale, are charged with first degree murder as adults in the death of Nohema Graber.

Prosecutors say the teens beat her with a baseball bat after Miller was given a poor grade in her class.

Police found her body in a park by the high school where she worked in November 2021.

Last week, Goodale agreed to testify against Miller during Miller’s trial.

Miller’s trial is set for April 21.

