Hundreds of fans crowd into Iowa River Landing to welcome back Univ. of Iowa Women’s basketball team

A crowd of Hawkeye fans welcomed their women's basketball team home from what was a historic run in the NCAA tournament.
By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A crowd of Hawkeye fans welcomed their women’s basketball team home on Monday from what was a historic run in the NCAA tournament.

It wasn’t the ending the team or their fans wanted, falling to LSU in the National Championship Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of fans crowded the sidewalks along Iowa River Landing as the team’s busses rolled in.

Think Iowa City told TV-9 that they had no way to prepare for the amount of fans today. But Iowa state patrol was there to guide fans.

Players and coaches made their way through the crowds signing basketballs, merchandise, and posters.

“One day I want to shoot hoops and my mom calls me Caitlin Clark,” said one young fan.

“We just wanted to come down and cheer the girls on. We’ve been to some of the games this season and want to make sure they know we’re proud of them and Go Hawks!” said another fan as she waited for the team’s arrival with her mother.

Representatives from the University were here to give fans pom-poms, and foam fingers. One of the local restaurants had supplies for fans to make signs to welcome the team back.

