Former employee sues C6-ZERO and Heartland Crush following plant explosion in Marengo

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - A husband and wife are suing C6-Zero Iowa, LLC, C6-Zero Holdings, LLC, and Heartland Crush, LLC, after they say the Marengo plant explosion in December 2022 caused them immense suffering.

According to the lawsuit, the plant explosion blew Kelly Regenold “off a ladder and across the floor of the building. The subsequent fire destroyed the building and {Kelly} barely escaped with his life.” The lawsuit goes on to state that Kelly had severe burns on 30-39% of his body because of the explosion and fire, and that he has been left with extensive scarring and disfigurement from the burns.

In their claims, Kelly Regenold and his wife Tammy Courbat say that C6 Zero failed to take proper precautions, violated industry and state or national standards, and failed to provide a safe working environment. They also claim that Heartland Crush knew about C6-Zero’s dangerous operations as the land and building owner and that they were “negligent” in protecting the safety of employees in the facility.

Kelly and Tammy argue that as a result of the explosion and fire, Kelly “suffered and will continue to suffer into the future physical pain, mental anguish, loss of function of mind and body, scarring and disfigurement, loss of enjoyment of life, health care costs, lost earnings and earning capacity and other past and future damages.” It also states that Tammy “has suffered and will continue to suffer into the future the loss of the society, companionship, support and consortium of her husband...”

The couple are seeking “fair and reasonable compensation” as well as punitive damages against the companies that will deter them and others from conducting similar conduct.

You can read the full lawsuit below:

