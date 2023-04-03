Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Former employee sues C6-ZERO and Heartland Crush following plant explosion in Marengo

The lawsuit states that Kelly had severe burns on 30-39% of his body due to the explosion and...
The lawsuit states that Kelly had severe burns on 30-39% of his body due to the explosion and that he has been left with extensive scarring and disfigurement from the burns.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - A husband and wife are suing C6-Zero Iowa, LLC, C6-Zero Holdings, LLC, and Heartland Crush, LLC, after they say the Marengo plant explosion in December 2022 caused them immense suffering.

According to the lawsuit, the plant explosion blew Kelly Regenold “off a ladder and across the floor of the building. The subsequent fire destroyed the building and {Kelly} barely escaped with his life.” The lawsuit goes on to state that Kelly had severe burns on 30-39% of his body because of the explosion and fire, and that he has been left with extensive scarring and disfigurement from the burns.

In their claims, Kelly Regenold and his wife Tammy Courbat say that C6 Zero failed to take proper precautions, violated industry and state or national standards, and failed to provide a safe working environment. They also claim that Heartland Crush knew about C6-Zero’s dangerous operations as the land and building owner and that they were “negligent” in protecting the safety of employees in the facility.

Kelly and Tammy argue that as a result of the explosion and fire, Kelly “suffered and will continue to suffer into the future physical pain, mental anguish, loss of function of mind and body, scarring and disfigurement, loss of enjoyment of life, health care costs, lost earnings and earning capacity and other past and future damages.” It also states that Tammy “has suffered and will continue to suffer into the future the loss of the society, companionship, support and consortium of her husband...”

The couple are seeking “fair and reasonable compensation” as well as punitive damages against the companies that will deter them and others from conducting similar conduct.

You can read the full lawsuit below:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past LSU's Last-Tear Poa during the first half of the NCAA Women's...
WATCH: Hawkeyes react to loss in NCAA championship game
Tuesday's severe weather outlook for Eastern Iowa
Looking ahead to severe weather potential Tuesday
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
Clark tech, foul count put focus on officials in title game
A large, EF-4 tornado moves through rural Keokuk County on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Preliminary indications show EF-4 damage for Friday’s longest-tracked tornado
Monika Czinano, center-left, and Caitlin Clark, center-right, embrace toward the end of the...
Hot shooting, rebounding by LSU sink Hawkeyes’ title chances

Latest News

Bertram "Blue" Bridge
Bertram Bridge probably not salvageable after sustaining damage while being moved
An eastern Iowa school district has sent a letter out to families thanking staff and offering...
School district applauds bus drivers for quick response during Friday storms
Hawkeye Homecoming: The women's basketball team arrive to a thrilled fanbase in Coralville
Hawkeye women arrive back in Eastern Iowa
Elle King performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Elle King to perform in Dubuque this summer