Fan encouraged to welcome Hawkeyes back to Iowa City at event Monday afternoon

KCRG-TV9's Chelsie Brown and Jack Lido report from Dallas with reactions from players like Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Fans will get the chance to welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team back to Iowa City Monday.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department said it will hold a celebration at Coralville’s Iowa River Landing to honor the team’s Final Four run.

They’re expected to arrive at around 1:45 pm, with details on a formal celebration yet to be announced.

The Iowa women’s basketball team lost their first-ever championship game to LSU, 102-85.

