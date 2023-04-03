Fan encouraged to welcome Hawkeyes back to Iowa City at event Monday afternoon

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Fans will get the chance to welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team back to Iowa City Monday.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department said it will hold a celebration at Coralville’s Iowa River Landing to honor the team’s Final Four run.

They’re expected to arrive at around 1:45 pm, with details on a formal celebration yet to be announced.

The Iowa women’s basketball team lost their first-ever championship game to LSU, 102-85.

