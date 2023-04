DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Award-wining country music star Elle King will perform at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage in Dubuque this summer with special guest Megan Moroney.

Staff with the casino said the August 11 concert is part of the 2023 Summer Concert Series.

The concert begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on April 7.

