Coralville residents still cleaning up storm damage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the hardest hit areas from Friday’s storm is the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Ninth Street in Coralville.

Some residents there say the storm has upended their lives.

“The tornado, it felt like it came inside of the house,” DaeDae Davo said.

Davo and his family were in their living room when the storm hit.

“Our roof, it kind of got ripped off,” DaeDae said.

DaeDae says their windows broke in the storm — and trees toppled onto cars throughout the neighborhood. His brother, Davion, says his family is staying in a hotel because of the damage.

“The whole, like, crib was, like, shaking and everything and everybody was scared,” Davion Davo said.

He said he’s never experienced a storm like this.

“The derecho wasn’t even this bad,” J’Quan Davo added.

Reports say an EF-2 tornado hit Coralville. Johnson County Emergency Management says two people were hurt in the storms, but nobody died. David Arch, one of the firefighters responding that day, said the calls came in fast.

“We had a lot of calls for service basically, as soon as the tornado came through and that was compounded by a lack of power some building collapses some vehicle accidents that were subsequent to the storm,” Arch said.

MidAmerican Energy says all of their crews have been working since the storm — and that power is back on. They say they’ve now been working to fix backup systems.

Arch says his home has minimal damage.

“We got extremely lucky you can see the amount of damage around here,” Arch said. “You can even see the damage up in that apartment behind there. It looks like the whole third floor is kind of missing.”

Arch said he’s seen the community come together since the tornado. That includes Jacob Norris — who lives in Iowa City — but came to check on his friends.

“Some of my friends crying, you know, cuz their houses are messed up,” Norris said. “They’re like, ‘I don’t know what to do now.’”

J’Quan says it may take months to fix the damage. He says his mom has talked about moving away.

“It really like low key just destroyed like our community... I don’t want to go through anything like that again,” J’Quan Davo said. “It was a scary experience. I thought I was gonna die, I’m not gonna lie.”

