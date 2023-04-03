CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mild and cloudy Monday with another round of severe storms possible Tuesday.

Mild Monday

It’s a quiet and cloudy morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. There is also a line of showers along the Iowa, Minnesota border, so don’t be surprised if you see a few raindrops on the windshield in Decorah. We’ll have isolated showers across Eastern Iowa this afternoon with highs rising into the mid 50s. Tonight, we’ll have a chance for showers and storms with mild lows in the low to mid 40s.

A cloudy and cooler Monday with storms possible Tuesday (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Storms Tuesday

Another low-pressure system will move through the Midwest on Tuesday bringing in another round of strong to severe storms to Eastern Iowa. Potential hazards with Tuesday’s storms include damaging wind, tornadoes, and large hail. First, showers will develop Tuesday morning and move to the north. Then, storms are expected to develop late afternoon and move to the northeast towards the Mississippi River with another round of storms possible overnight. Make sure to have multiple ways to get warnings and have a plan in place for tomorrow’s storms.

Mid to Late Week

After Tuesdays, storms temperatures will drop into the upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday. However, highs will climb back into the 50s and 60s for the Holiday Weekend.

