Bertram Bridge probably not salvageable after sustaining damage while being moved

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Bertram “Blue” Bridge’s structure was twisted and damaged on Monday while it was being moved as part of a planned bridge replacement and relocation project.

The 146-year-old bridge was set to be moved to the Indian Creek Nature Center as a registered historic structure and be used on the trail system there. However, due to damage sustained while lifting the bridge, the Linn County Secondary Road Department stated that they do not think the bridge will be salvageable.

“We are disappointed that the Blue Bridge most likely will not be moved and reused at the Nature Center as planned,” said Linn County Assistant Engineer Garret Reddish. “Due to the age of the bridge, it was always a possibility that the structure could be damaged during the lifting and moving process, and that’s what happened.”

Engineering contractors will complete their own evaluation of the bridge before making a final determination.

Linn County states that they will explore other options to preserve the bridge’s 146-year history.

