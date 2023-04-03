Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bertram Bridge probably not salvageable after sustaining damage while being moved

Bertram "Blue" Bridge
Bertram "Blue" Bridge(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Bertram “Blue” Bridge’s structure was twisted and damaged on Monday while it was being moved as part of a planned bridge replacement and relocation project.

The 146-year-old bridge was set to be moved to the Indian Creek Nature Center as a registered historic structure and be used on the trail system there. However, due to damage sustained while lifting the bridge, the Linn County Secondary Road Department stated that they do not think the bridge will be salvageable.

“We are disappointed that the Blue Bridge most likely will not be moved and reused at the Nature Center as planned,” said Linn County Assistant Engineer Garret Reddish. “Due to the age of the bridge, it was always a possibility that the structure could be damaged during the lifting and moving process, and that’s what happened.”

Engineering contractors will complete their own evaluation of the bridge before making a final determination.

Linn County states that they will explore other options to preserve the bridge’s 146-year history.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past LSU's Last-Tear Poa during the first half of the NCAA Women's...
WATCH: Hawkeyes react to loss in NCAA championship game
Tuesday's severe weather outlook for Eastern Iowa
Looking ahead to severe weather potential Tuesday
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
Clark tech, foul count put focus on officials in title game
A large, EF-4 tornado moves through rural Keokuk County on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Preliminary indications show EF-4 damage for Friday’s longest-tracked tornado
Monika Czinano, center-left, and Caitlin Clark, center-right, embrace toward the end of the...
Hot shooting, rebounding by LSU sink Hawkeyes’ title chances

Latest News

The lawsuit states that Kelly had severe burns on 30-39% of his body due to the explosion and...
Former employee sues C6-ZERO and Heartland Crush following plant explosion in Marengo
An eastern Iowa school district has sent a letter out to families thanking staff and offering...
School district applauds bus drivers for quick response during Friday storms
Hawkeye Homecoming: The women's basketball team arrive to a thrilled fanbase in Coralville
Hawkeye women arrive back in Eastern Iowa
Elle King performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Elle King to perform in Dubuque this summer