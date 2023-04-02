Show You Care
“You’ll sleep when you’re dead,” Hawkeyes quickly recovering ahead of national title game

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes didn’t get much sleep after their Final Four victory over South Carolina, but in this NCAA Tournament it’s a quick turnaround no matter what.

“I think I went to bed at like 2:00 a.m. last night and once I was out, I was out,” said Monika Czinano. “(I woke) up rejuvenated, and today is going to be a lot of rest and recovery a lot of learning through film.”

With a veteran roster, they know how to get their bodies ready to play. They say it’s mostly mental.

“I think we ended up going to bed at like 2:30 a.m., the coaches it was more like four. It’s been kind of a crazy afternoon,” said McKenna Warnock. “We’re gonna go ice tub we’re going to do everything we can to get our bodies prepared, but a lot of it is going to be mentality, getting our mental ready.”

“I didn’t get a whole lot of sleep,” said Lisa Bluder. “But my father-in-law always told me ‘you’ll sleep when you’re dead.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

