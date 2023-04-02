Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Windy and warm on Sunday

Windy and warm on Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A beautiful Sunday, but storms return this week.

Sunday

We’re waking up to a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 30s across Eastern Iowa this morning. This afternoon will be warm and windy with highs reaching the 60s, wind gusts higher than 30 possible, and a partly cloudy sky. Tonight, temperatures will be mild in the mid to upper 30s.

Windy and warm on Sunday
Windy and warm on Sunday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Monday

However, clouds will also build across the area overnight ushering in a mostly cloudy sky Monday morning with a chance for isolated rain showers. Scattered showers are possible Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

Storms on Tuesday

The pattern changes on Tuesday as a low-pressure system makes its way through the Midwest and into Iowa. Therefore, Eastern Iowa could see strong to severe storms  on Tuesday with hazards including tornadoes, winds, and large hail. Since this system is still several days out, you’ll want to check back for updates to the forecast. Tuesday will also be warm with high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Windy and warm on Sunday
Windy and warm on Sunday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Mid to Late Week

After Tuesday’s storms, temperatures will drop with highs on Wednesday and Thursday back in the upper 40s. High winds will also return Wednesday. However, the end of the week and the upcoming holiday weekend looks much quieter with highs in the 50s and 60s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coralville tornado damage (KCRG YouNews)
Emergency management: At least 2 tornadoes strike Johnson County; 2 injuries reported
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against...
Photo Gallery: Hawks beat undefeated South Carolina
Coralville storm damage
Coralville business owners react to Friday evening’s tornado damage
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an...
Clark, Iowa end perfect South Carolina season in Final Four
Drone video shows the extent of tornado damage in Bellevue
Three injured at Bellevue RV park, cabins during severe weather

Latest News

Windy and warm on Sunday
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has your latest First Alert Forecast...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday morning, April 2
Another large storm system is on the way early next week.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, April 1
Some clouds, and plenty of wind again on Sunday.
Windy and warmer Sunday, watching Tuesday’s storm chance