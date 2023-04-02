Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

States aim to boost school safety after Tennessee shooting

States aim to boost school safety after Tennessee shooting
States aim to boost school safety after Tennessee shooting(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In the wake of a deadly elementary school shooting in Tennessee earlier this week, state lawmakers across the country are moving forward with school safety measures. They range from requiring schools to have panic alert systems to emergency communications systems.

The Oregon House, for example, has unanimously passed a bill that would require schools to send electronic notifications to parents as soon as possible after a safety threat. The Missouri House meanwhile has approved $50 million for school safety grants in next year’s budget. Many of the measures have bipartisan support. Lawmakers see them as a way to boost school security while avoiding the hot-button issue of gun control.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coralville tornado damage (KCRG YouNews)
Emergency management: At least 2 tornadoes strike Johnson County; 2 injuries reported
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against...
Photo Gallery: Hawks beat undefeated South Carolina
Coralville storm damage
Coralville business owners react to Friday evening’s tornado damage
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an...
Clark, Iowa end perfect South Carolina season in Final Four
Drone video shows the extent of tornado damage in Bellevue
Three injured at Bellevue RV park, cabins during severe weather

Latest News

Students at a school in Phoenix have created positive messages around the school after a...
Student starts positivity movement at school after friend’s suicide
Students at a school in Phoenix have created positive messages around the school after a...
Student starts positivity movement at school after friend's suicide
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson responding during an interview with the Associated Press, Dec....
Hutchinson launches GOP 2024 bid, calls on Trump to drop out
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego....
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account
Pastors: Palm Sunday a balm after Nashville school shooting
Pastors: Palm Sunday a balm after Nashville school shooting