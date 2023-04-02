Show You Care
Preliminary indications show EF-4 damage for Friday’s longest-tracked tornado

KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick reports from Keota, where emergency management leaders are detailing the damage and their response.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A preliminary damage assessment of a tornado that tracked across multiple counties on Friday afternoon showed a very high-end tornado occurred.

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities gave the tornado that tracked from Wapello County into parts of Johnson County a preliminary rating of EF-4 on the Enhanced Fujita scale. That scale goes from EF-0 at its weakest to EF-5 at its strongest.

Officials said they believe the maximum estimated winds for the tornado were 170 mph, with a maximum width of around 600 yards. The tornado caused EF-4 damage to a farmstead to the north or northeast of Keota in Keokuk County, where surveyors saw a home that was swept off of its foundation.

Specific details about the tornado’s path and the length it was on the ground were not yet made available.

Officials said that at least three people were hurt in association with this tornado.

Iowa turns their attention to LSU and superstar Angel Reese
Hawkeyes quickly recovering, preparing for the national championship against LSU
David Bluder gives insight on Iowa and their incredible run
Keota tornado damage.
Rural homes devastated in Keokuk County near Keota