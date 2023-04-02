Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Pastors: Palm Sunday a balm after Nashville school shooting

Pastors: Palm Sunday a balm after Nashville school shooting
Pastors: Palm Sunday a balm after Nashville school shooting(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (AP) — It’s Palm Sunday. Across the greater Nashville, Tennessee, region, many Christians headed into worship services grief-stricken and hurting for the lives stolen too soon in The Covenant School shooting.

Their heartsick pastors sought to bring comfort to those seeking answers to unanswerable questions after a heavily armed assailant killed six at a private, Christian grade school in Nashville. On the first Sunday after the attack — and the start of Christianity’s most sobering and sacred week — clergy were making space in their Palm Sunday services for communal grief.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coralville tornado damage (KCRG YouNews)
Emergency management: At least 2 tornadoes strike Johnson County; 2 injuries reported
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against...
Photo Gallery: Hawks beat undefeated South Carolina
Coralville storm damage
Coralville business owners react to Friday evening’s tornado damage
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an...
Clark, Iowa end perfect South Carolina season in Final Four
Drone video shows the extent of tornado damage in Bellevue
Three injured at Bellevue RV park, cabins during severe weather

Latest News

Students at a school in Phoenix have created positive messages around the school after a...
Student starts positivity movement at school after friend’s suicide
Students at a school in Phoenix have created positive messages around the school after a...
Student starts positivity movement at school after friend's suicide
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson responding during an interview with the Associated Press, Dec....
Hutchinson launches GOP 2024 bid, calls on Trump to drop out
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego....
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account