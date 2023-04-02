Manchester cleaning up after storms, tornadoes rip through Delaware County

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - “We’ve, you know, lost a piece of tin here or there off the buildings, but nothing like this.”

On Saturday afternoon, Kenneth Willie watched as volunteers with Methodist Chainsaw Response Team cleaned up the tangle of trees in his yard left behind by storms and tornadoes Friday night.

Willie said he’s been in the home, a mile or so south of Manchester, since 1988, but he said this storm was the first time he’d seen such extensive damage.

In addition to an uprooted tree, “our greenhouse, it’s completely destroyed...More than likely the machine shed—we’re not gonna be able to save that, and our two-stall garage over here, its sides are blowed out, so it’s gonna have to come down also,” Willie said.

He guessed there had been about $50,000 worth of damages to his property.

Josh Wendling said the damage on his parents’ farm nearby was even more costly.

“This farm has got hundreds of thousands of damage right now,” Wendling said.

According to Randy Rattenborg, acting chief of the Manchester Fire Department, electricity was out until about 11:00 p.m. or 11:30 p.m. Friday night, but no one was injured. Mandy Bieber with Delaware County EMA said no one showed up at the temporary shelter at the Delaware County Fairgrounds Community Center. She said Regional Medical Center helped one person who needed electricity for a medical device.

Still, the storms left people shaken up.

“I mean, we’re in shock yet. We’re still trying to process everything that happened,” Wendling said.

“I’m in better shape than my wife. She’s, she just totally lost it last night,” Willie said. “Of course, all the kids are calling, wanting to know anything they can do. And she tried to tell them how everything was looking, and they’re just—you know, that choke in the throat. I knew that it was bothering her.”

