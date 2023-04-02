Show You Care
Man arrested following Cedar Falls pursuit

While conducting a traffic stop with the vehicle at 1st Street and Clay street, a male passenger ran from police on foot.(Courtesy: Cedar Falls Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Sunday, April 2nd the Black Hawk County Dispatch received a report of a possible domestic assault in a moving vehicle. While conducting a traffic stop with the vehicle at 1st Street and Clay street, a male passenger ran from police on foot. During the chase, police found a stolen firearm that the passenger dropped.

After the pursuit, Shaquan D. Coffer was arrested by the officers.

Coffer has been charged with the following:

  • Felon in Control of a Firearm (Class D Felony)
  • Interference with Official Acts, while possessing a firearm (Class D Felony),
  • Theft 3rd Degree, Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Aggravated Misdemeanor)
  • Possession of a Firearm while under the Influence (Serious Misdemeanor)

