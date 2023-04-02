Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71

Maestro Ryuichi Sakamoto poses during a photo call for the film "Coda" at the 74th Venice Film...
Maestro Ryuichi Sakamoto poses during a photo call for the film "Coda" at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 3, 2017. Japan's recording company Avex says Sakamoto, a musician who scored for Hollywood movies such as “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant,” has died. He was 71. He died March 28, according to the statement released Sunday, April 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Ryuichi Sakamoto, a Japanese musician who scored for Hollywood movies such as “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant,” has died. He was 71.

Japan’s recording company Avex said in a statement that Sakamoto died on March 28.

Sakamoto, who had suffered from cancer in recent years, had also acted in films, including playing a Japanese soldier in “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence.”

He was a pioneer in electronics music of the late 1970s, founding the Yellow Magic Orchestra with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi. He has been nominated several times for the Grammy Award, and won for his work in “The Last Emperor.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coralville tornado damage (KCRG YouNews)
Emergency management: At least 2 tornadoes strike Johnson County; 2 injuries reported
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against...
Photo Gallery: Hawks beat undefeated South Carolina
Coralville storm damage
Coralville business owners react to Friday evening’s tornado damage
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an...
Clark, Iowa end perfect South Carolina season in Final Four
Drone video shows the extent of tornado damage in Bellevue
Three injured at Bellevue RV park, cabins during severe weather

Latest News

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson responding during an interview with the Associated Press, Dec....
Ex-Arkansas GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson is running for president
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
US Midwest, South reel from pack of tornadoes that killed 26
While conducting a traffic stop with the vehicle at 1st Street and Clay street, a male...
Man arrested following Cedar Falls pursuit
People stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk,...
Ukrainian official offers plan for a Crimea without Russia