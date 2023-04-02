Iowa vs. LSU, national championship preview

DALLAS, Texas (KCRG) - History will be made on Sunday, as either Iowa or LSU will win their first national championship.

The game will air on KCRG-TV9 at 2:30 p.m. Iowa is a 3.5 point favorite.

The Hawkeyes pulled off one of the upsets of the year, taking down previously unbeaten defending champion South Carolina.

Iowa is led by Naismith and AP National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark.

Clark’s run in the NCAA Tournament has been nothing short of incredible; the junior has scored 41 points in each of the last two games, and averaged 10 assists. No player in men’s or women’s NCAA Tournament history has done that.

The Hawkeyes say they will quickly recover as they prepare to tip off less than 48 hours after their Final Four game against South Carolina started.

LSU brings a 33-2 record into the national finals, led by head coach Kim Mulkey, who won three national titles at Baylor.

LSU’s star player, Angel Reese, is a first-time AP All-American, averaging a double-double, 23.3 points and 15.6 rebounds per game.

Iowa will need everyone, not just Clark. In the Hawkeyes’ four point win over South Carolina, players not named Clark contributed just 36 points.

LSU got the the national finals by beating Virginia Tech 79-72 on Friday. They got a 27-point performance from lightning-quick guard Alexis Morris, who should pose problems for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa hasn’t been shy in their belief of “why not us?” They could cap off their greatest season ever with a win on Sunday.

